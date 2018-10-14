Man, 29, charged over Queenstown stabbing

A man was charged in court yesterday with stabbing a woman at the void deck of a Housing Board block in Queenstown.

Mohammad Faizal Mohamed Salleh, 29, faces one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

The maximum sentence for the offence is life imprisonment.

According to court documents, the attack on Ms Noordilah Fadilah took place at around 11.45pm on Thursday at Block 146 Mei Ling Street, and resulted in her being taken to hospital with multiple lacerations.

Court documents also showed that her attacker used a knife measuring about 15cm, which left her with "multiple puncture wounds over the right side of her body".

Ms Noordilah, who is believed to be in her 20s, is in the intensive care unit at the National University Hospital.

It is understood that she is in a stable condition.

Faizal was arrested by Clementi Police Division officers at 9am on Friday, following ground inquiries together with the use of closed-circuit television footage.