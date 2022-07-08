Man, 27, who allegedly chased another person while holding a sword, charged in court

SINGAPORE - A man who allegedly chased another person while wielding a sword on Thursday (July 7) is also accused of holding a replica foam weapon to commit criminal intimidation in March.

On Friday, Kenneth Tan Hong Chang, 27, was charged with having in his possession a katana sword that was 73cm long.

He was charged with one count of criminal intimidation earlier this year.

Tan is accused of committing the earlier offence in a unit in Soon Lee Street near Boon Lay Way at around 6am on March 10.

Tan was said to be holding a replica foam weapon resembling a samurai sword at the time.

Another man, identified as Fu Yiming, 25, then allegedly shouted at two people, asking them to kneel and apologise.

Court documents did not disclose what had transpired before this alleged incident took place. Fu's case is still pending.

Separately, Tan is accused of having the katana sword in his possession in Hougang Street 61 at around 2.15am on Thursday.

In a statement on Friday, the police said that officers received a call about the incident about five minutes after it transpired.

They added: "A man was purportedly holding a sword and chasing someone. Through ground enquiries and the assistance of police cameras, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division subsequently established the identity of the man and arrested him."

Police did not reveal details about the person Tan had allegedly chased.

The katana sword was also recovered from the boot of a car and was seized as case exhibit. No one was injured in the incident.

Tan's case has been adjourned to July 29.

If convicted of possessing a weapon, an offender can be jailed for up to five years and receive at least six strokes of the cane.