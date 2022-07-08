Man, 27, who allegedly chased another man while holding a sword, to be charged in court

Officers seized a 73cm-long katana sword from the boot of the man's car. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
The man will face a charge of possessing a scheduled weapon, the police said in a statement on July 8, 2022. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Scheduled weapons include machetes or parangs, knuckle dusters, flick knives and whips made from bicycle chains. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - A 27-year-old man who allegedly chased a man while holding a sword in Hougang on Thursday will be charged in court on Friday (July 8).

The police arrested the man after they received a call for assistance along Hougang Street 61 at about 2:20am on Thursday.

Officers seized a 73cm-long katana sword from the boot of the man's car.

He will face a charge of possessing a scheduled weapon, the police said in a statement on Friday.

No one was injured in the incident.

Scheduled weapons include machetes or parangs, knuckle dusters, flick knives and whips made from bicycle chains.

If convicted of possessing a scheduled weapon, he can be jailed for up to five years and receive at least six strokes of the cane.

"The police have zero tolerance towards such brazen acts which threaten the safety of members of the public and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law," said the police in the statement.

More On This Topic
Man charged over Buangkok sword attack, remanded for psychiatric observation
45-year-old man arrested for allegedly slashing 21-year-old man in Geylang coffee shop

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top