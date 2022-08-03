Man, 21, nabbed after allegedly attacking two people with a pair of scissors

SINGAPORE - A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking two people with a pair of scissors on Tuesday (Aug 2).

Both victims, a 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, suffered multiple injuries and were taken to hospital.

In a statement on Wednesday, the police said preliminary investigations had revealed that the two victims and the suspect are known to each other.

The police responded to the attack of the man in Serangoon Avenue 4 at around 8.30pm.

They said: "After the attack, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle with the woman before the police arrived."

The suspect was identified with the help of police cameras. Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division found the vehicle used in the escape in a multi-storey carpark at Northshore Drive in Punggol.

Officers from the K-9 unit of the Special Operations Command mounted a search for the couple in the area.

"The couple were eventually spotted hiding at the back of a lorry parked along Punggol Seventeenth Avenue," said the police.

The woman was found to have suffered multiple injuries after she was allegedly attacked by the suspect with the same pair of scissors over a past dispute.

The suspect was arrested within five hours of the first attack. Both victims are in stable condition.

He will be charged in court on Thursday with voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon.

If convicted, he can be jailed for up to seven years, fined and caned.

The police said they "will spare no effort to track down those who commit such brazen acts and take firm action against them in accordance with the law".