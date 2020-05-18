Man, 20, charged with murder of jogger

A 20-year-old Singaporean man was charged yesterday with the murder of a jogger in Punggol Field.

Appearing in court via videoconferencing, Singaporean Surajsrikan Diwakar Mani Tripathi was accused of stabbing a 38-year-old man near a bus stop in Punggol Field on May 10 at 11.08pm.

He will be remanded at Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre and will be back in court on June 5.

The police identified and arrested Surajsrikan on Saturday at 2.45am following round-the-clock investigations, extensive ground inquiries and a review of closed-circuit television footage.

The victim, Mr Tay Rui Hao, was jogging when he was stabbed near the bus stop opposite Block 227A Sumang Lane.

A resident, who had heard Mr Tay's cries for help when he collapsed on a grass patch, called the police.

Mr Tay was taken to Sengkang General Hospital with multiple stab wounds and later died of his injuries.

When Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News visited Surajsrikan's place of residence on Saturday evening, some of his family members looked distraught and appeared to be crying.

It is believed that Mr Tay was married and lived a few streets from where he was found stabbed.

According to Mr Tay's social media posts, he worked in the local branch of a sportswear company.

Two days after the incident, his father told Chinese dailies Shin Min and Lianhe Wanbao that the family was shocked by what had happened.

Mr Tay's father said that he, his wife and daughter rushed to Sengkang General Hospital at about 1am last Monday but were too late.

He described his son as easy-going and talkative, and said Mr Tay had texted him earlier in the day to tell him that he was heading out for a run as he was feeling cooped up at home amid the circuit breaker measures.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that Surajsrikan was not known to the victim and he is believed to have acted alone.

Offenders convicted of murder face the death penalty.