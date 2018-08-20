Man, 20, arrested for allegedly molesting 9-year-old girl on public bus

SINGAPORE - The police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl.

The incident happened on board a bus that was travelling along Bedok Reservoir Road last Thursday (Aug 16), the police said in a statement on Monday.

The Straits Times understands that the girl was frightened when the man touched her, and did not raise the alarm while in the bus.

The man then followed the girl after she alighted from the bus and entered the lift of a Housing Board block with her.

After the lift reached its destination, the man dragged the girl out of the lift to the stairwell and molested her a second time. When the girl screamed, the man fled.

In their statement, the police said that officers from Bedok Police Division managed to establish the man's identity with the aid of police cameras, and nabbed him at Tampines Street 45 on Monday.

If convicted, he could be jailed up to five years, fined, caned, or given any combination of these punishments.

The police advised members of the public to adopt crime prevention measures such as staying alert, avoiding dimly-lit and secluded areas, and carrying a shrill alarm.

"If you are molested, seek help immediately from those around you. Take note of the prominent features and attire of the suspect as well as the direction in which he or she went. Call '999' as soon as possible to increase the chances of apprehending the suspect early," they added.