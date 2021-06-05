Man arrested for allegedly assaulting woman who is said to have taken photos of him gambling in Jurong

SINGAPORE - A 19-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly followed a 51-year-old woman before assaulting her after she apparently took pictures of him and two others gambling at a void deck.

The police told The Straits Times that on Wednesday (June 2), at about 7.30pm, they received a call for help at Block 340 Jurong East Avenue 1. The man was arrested for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

He is also being investigated for intentional harassment.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesman told ST that on June 2, at about 7.50pm, it received a call for help. One person, who was assessed to have minor injuries, declined to be taken to hospital.

Shin Min Daily News reported on Saturday (June 5) that a resident saw a man following the woman, who is manager of the neighbourhood committee.

She told the Chinese-language daily that she also heard the man telling the woman to delete a photo but the latter ignored him.

The man then allegedly attacked her from behind.

The resident told Shin Min that blood was flowing from the woman's mouth and several passers-by helped her to rest nearby.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt, offenders can be jailed up to 10 years, fined or caned.

Those found guilty of intentionally causing harassment can be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.