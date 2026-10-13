Male teacher charged with allegedly committing voyeurism in primary school

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The 45-year-old man, who was handed a voyeurism charge on Oct 12, is accused of committing the offence in 2023.

SINGAPORE - A male primary school teacher has been accused of recording a video of a female’s groin area at his workplace.

Court documents did not disclose if she was a pupil or staff member at the school.

The 45-year-old man, who was handed a voyeurism charge on Oct 12 , is accused of committing the offence in 2023.

Details about the school cannot be disclosed due to a gag order to protect the alleged victim’s identity,

The Straits Times is also not naming the teacher, as doing so could lead to her being identified .

The man is expected to plead guilty on Nov 30.

Responding to queries from ST, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said the man had been suspended from duties since June and is no longer teaching in any school.

An MOE spokesperson added: “(We take) a serious view of staff misconduct and will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against those who fail to adhere to our standards of conduct and discipline, including dismissal from service.”

An offender convicted of voyeurism can be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.