Male nurse on trial for allegedly molesting male patient

A male nurse from a clinic at Mount Elizabeth Novena Specialist Centre is accused of molesting a male patient while he was recovering from a day procedure.

Ivan Lee Yi Wang, now 32, is said to have targeted the man twice on Oct 31, 2018, at the hospital in Irrawaddy Road off Balestier. The specialist centre is located within the hospital. The Singaporean faces two counts of molestation and claimed trial yesterday. The 26-year-old alleged victim cannot be named due to a gag order.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Stacey Anne Fernandez said Lee was then a clinic nurse manager.

The DPP told District Judge Chay Yuen Fatt: "The job scope of the accused never involved any physical contact or physical examination of patients at any time."

Taking the stand on the first day of Lee's trial, the alleged victim told Judge Chay he went to the Gutcare clinic some time in late September or early October 2018 as he had some "stomach issues". He met Lee for the first time and the nurse registered his visit.

He went to the clinic for the third time on Oct 31, 2018, and saw Lee was wearing a white top and dark-coloured trousers. The man went through an endoscopy later that day at the hospital.

DPP Fernandez said that after the procedure, he was taken to the recovery ward in the hospital's endoscopy centre.

The man will testify that while he was recovering in the ward, "he had on the first instance been woken up when he felt (somebody touching his private parts)", she said. "He also saw a flashlight from what looked like a mobile phone pointed towards his groin area. He managed to see a male person clad in white top and dark trousers. He turned his body and the stroking stopped."

The court heard that the man was allegedly molested for the second time later that day. He then alerted the other nurses and told them what happened.

The DPP said: "The doctors to be called will testify that the accused had no reason to be in (the patient's) room except for administrative matters including dispensing medication and assisting with the patient discharge."

Lee is represented by lawyers Peter Low and Christine Low. An online search of registered healthcare professionals in Singapore reveals that he is still a nurse who is now working at another facility.

Healthcare provider Parkway Pantai, which runs the hospital, told The Straits Times Lee had been hired by the clinic independently and was not a member of the hospital staff.

The case has been adjourned for a pre-trial conference on March 10.