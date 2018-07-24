Malaysian man arrested with about 1.8kg of heroin at Tuas Checkpoint

Heroin seized at Tuas Checkpoint on July 23, 2018.
Heroin seized at Tuas Checkpoint on July 23, 2018.PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU
1 hour ago
SINGAPORE - A 22-year-old Malaysian man was arrested at Tuas Checkpoint on Monday morning (July 23) for attempting to bring about 1,820g of heroin into Singapore, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Tuesday.

The heroin had been packed into six separate bundles, which were placed in a backpack carried by the man. He attempted to flee on his motorcycle when checkpoint officers were checking him.

The heroin seized is enough to supply 860 abusers for a week, CNB said.

CNB investigations are ongoing.

