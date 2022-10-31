Maid who was blinded by employer had suicidal thoughts: Indonesian embassy official

SINGAPORE - Family members and friends were stunned to see Ms Sugiyem Samad Radimah’s condition when she returned home to the city of Semarang in central Java in October 2020.

Ms Sugiyem, a domestic worker, became blind in both eyes after her employer subjected her to repeated beatings. She also bore scars and had lost much weight after suffering months of abuse.

Ms Sugiyem’s harrowing experience left her in a dark place.

Mr Yosep Tutu, minister counsellor at the Indonesian Embassy of Singapore, who spent time with her when she returned here to help with investigations, said on Friday: “There were times when she said she was thinking about committing suicide.

“So we tried our best to spend more time with her and take her out to eat the food she likes.”

News of the abuse quickly went viral in Indonesia and eventually reached the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE), a non-governmental organisation set up by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) to support domestic workers here.

The CDE made contact with Ms Sugiyem after family members of one of its volunteers in Indonesia found out where she lived.

The decision was then made to fly the 51-year-old back to Singapore for investigations.

Ms Rebecca Huang, assistant director of case management and operations at CDE, said: “Because of Covid-19 then, the travel restrictions were very strict, so we had to get the help of the Indonesian Embassy in Singapore to facilitate her flight back.”

Ms Sugiyem returned to Singapore in January 2021, three months after news of her abuse made the headlines in Indonesia.

It then came to light that she was punched and beaten by her employer, Ummi Kalsum Ali, over a period of six months.

Ummi, a 43-year-old housewife, was sentenced to 10 years’ jail and fined $4,500 on Oct 25.