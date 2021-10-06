Maid who threatened girlfriend with knife jailed three months

SINGAPORE - A maid was so angry when she thought her girlfriend had a secret smartphone that she slapped her and also threatened her with a knife.

Calastre Elena Canto, 44, was sentenced to three months' jail on Wednesday (Oct 6) after pleading guilty to one count of criminal intimidation.

One charge each of carrying an offensive weapon in a public place and voluntarily causing hurt were taken into consideration for sentencing.

The court heard that Calastre and her girlfriend, both from the Philippines, were maids working for different employers here. They had known each other for about five years.

The pair had already got into an argument after Calastre thought the victim had a secret smartphone and was hiding things from her.

On Aug 2, Calastre hid her employer's kitchen knife in her pants and went to the home of the 42-year-old victim's employer in Hougang.

Calastre confronted the younger woman outside the home and slapped her on both cheeks before brandishing the knife and threatening her.

The younger woman's screams caught the attention of a passer-by, who tried to stop Calastre.

Calastre told him to "mind your own business" and he called the police.

The police arrived soon after and arrested Calastre at the scene.

Seeking three months' jail, Deputy Public Prosecutor Tay Zhi Jie said Calastre's offence was premeditated as she had brought the knife to scare her girlfriend.

Calastre, who was sobbing as she gave her mitigation plea via video link, told the court she had no intention to hurt or kill the victim.

"I still love her despite all the things that happened. I am very remorseful," she said.

For criminal intimidation, Calastre could have been jailed for up to two years and fined.