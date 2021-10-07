Maid who threatened friend with knife jailed 3 months

A maid was so angry when she thought her girlfriend had a secret smartphone, she slapped her and threatened her with a knife.

Calastre Elena Canto, 44, was sentenced to three months' jail yesterday after pleading guilty to one count of criminal intimidation. One charge each of carrying an offensive weapon in a public place and voluntarily causing hurt were taken into consideration for sentencing.

Calastre and her friend, both from the Philippines, worked as maids for different employers here. They had known each other for about five years. The two argued after Calastre thought her friend had a secret smartphone and was hiding things from her.

On Aug 2, Calastre hid her employer's kitchen knife in her pants and went to the home of the 42-year-old victim's employer in Hougang. She confronted her friend outside the home and slapped her, then threatened her with the knife.

A passer-by tried to stop Calastre, but she told him off. He then called the police, who arrived soon after and arrested Calastre.

Seeking three months' jail, Deputy Public Prosecutor Tay Zhi Jie said Calastre's offence was premeditated as she had brought the knife to scare her girlfriend.

Calastre, giving her mitigation plea via video link, said she had no intention to hurt or kill her friend. "I still love her despite all the things that happened. I am very remorseful," she said.

For criminal intimidation, Calastre could have been jailed for up to two years and fined.