Maid who stole jewellery, cash from boss jailed for five months

A little over a week before Filipino maid Castro Meldy Aloquina was to return to her home country, her employer checked her belongings.

Among them were jewellery, a stack of foreign currencies and household items belonging to the employer.

Aloquina , 32, who was found to have stolen $14,733.35 worth of items and cash from her employer, was sentenced to five months' jail on Wednesday.

She had pleaded guilty to one count of theft by a servant.

According to court documents, Aloquina had been working for the employer - a 46-year-old Singaporean woman - since June 2020.

She was paid $662 each month, or $692 if she did not take days off, and her main duty was to perform household chores.

She started stealing from her employer from last January.

State Prosecuting Officer Lam Peng Choy said: "As she went about her daily chores in the residence, the accused would dishonestly take items from (her employer's) wallet and drawers."

One of these drawers was locked and Aloquina knew that the key for it was kept in a bag. She used the key to access the drawer to steal items from it.

Between January and November last year, Aloquina stole from her employer on at least 50 occasions.

Among the items she took were a gold-coloured rectangular plate valued at $2,388 and a necklace valued at $1,189.

She also stole a gold abacus, a key-shaped piece of gold jewellery and a gold chain, as well as $4,225 in cash, with which she used to buy gold jewellery.

Some time before November, Aloquina decided to stop working for her employer and was supposed to return to the Philippines on Nov 28.

After the employer found the items in the maid's possession on Nov 20, the maid admitted to stealing from her.

The employer contacted the maid's employment agency and called the police the following day to report the offence.

For theft by a servant, Aloquina could have been jailed for up to seven years and fined.