Maid who intimidated, assaulted female ex-lover sentenced to jail

A maid was so unhappy after finding out that her female former lover - a fellow domestic worker - had renounced her homosexuality that she decided to arm herself with a knife and confront the latter.

Pintaria Krisnawati Syofah, now 46, barged into the home of her former girlfriend's employer and assaulted the victim, whose name has been redacted from court documents.

The 38-year-old victim's employer, who was working at home, spotted the intruder and told her to leave.

Pintaria was yesterday sentenced to two months and seven weeks' jail. She had earlier pleaded guilty to offences including criminal intimidation and assault.

The court heard that the two Indonesian women had been in a 12-year relationship. They broke up in May last year after Pintaria found out that the victim had secretly married a man in Indonesia.

After the split, the two women blocked each other on their communication and social media platforms.

On June 9 last year, Pintaria received from her niece a screenshot of a Facebook conversation between the niece and the victim.

In the conversation, the victim revealed that she had married a man and renounced her homosexuality. She also told the niece that Pintaria had a new girlfriend.

Pintaria decided to confront the victim the next day.

On June 10 last year, she took a taxi to a Pasir Panjang Road condominium and reached the home of the younger woman's employer around 10.40am.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Huo Jiongrui said: "(Pintaria) rang the doorbell of the unit and hid behind a wall. The victim opened the door, but the accused took cover so that the (victim) would not notice her.

"Seeing no one there, the victim began to close the door. The accused then took the opportunity to barge into the unit."

The victim screamed when Pintaria punched her face but no one came forward to help as her employer was working in his study with his headphones on.

Undeterred, Pintaria dragged the victim by her hair into her bedroom before raining more punches on her face.

The victim later managed to sprint into her employer's study, screaming for help.

The man told Pintaria to leave after spotting her in his home. He alerted the police and officers arrested Pintaria around 12.20pm that day.

For assault, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.

Shaffiq Alkhatib