Maid jailed for stealing over $20,000 from employer

A maid hired to care for an 82-year-old woman with mild dementia used her ATM card to withdraw more than $20,000.

She sneaked off with the debit card on 23 occasions and withdrew money, some of which she remitted to her family in the Philippines and spent on jewellery.

Yesterday, Wimie Pascual Gubaton, 42, was sentenced to 12 months' jail after pleading guilty to a single charge of theft against an employer.

The court heard that Gubaton was hired by Ms Yeh Pei Hoong, 49, a Singaporean who lives with her husband, two children and her elderly mother, Madam Goh Gek Keow. Her main duties included caring for Madam Goh, and they shared a bedroom.

"By (Gubaton's) account, (Ms Yeh) and her family treated her well," said State Prosecuting Officer Ting Nge Kong.

The maid claimed that her family in the Philippines contacted her in May last year to ask for money.

She then decided to use Madam Goh's ATM card to withdraw money, as she knew it was kept in a bag in their room. The card was linked to a POSB account that the senior shared with Ms Yeh.

"(Gubaton) also knew Madam Goh's PIN (personal identification number) for the card as she had seen her keying the numbers in the past," said the prosecution.

On 23 occasions from last June to October, she withdrew sums of cash ranging from $500 to $1,900 without Madam Goh's knowledge.

She remitted some of the $28,200 stolen to her family, and also used the money to buy shoes and cellphones, among other things.

In October, Ms Yeh discovered the withdrawals from the bank account and confronted the maid, who confessed to the thefts.

Gubaton returned $3,200 to Ms Yeh, who called the police, said the prosecution, urging the judge for a jail term of 10 to 12 months.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the maid cried during her mitigation plea as she told the judge she was remorseful and her family relied on her salary alone to support her younger relatives' studies.

The maid was sentenced to 12 months' jail, which was backdated to Oct 17, 2021.

Those who steal from an employer in the capacity of a clerk or servant face up to seven years' jail and a fine.

In a similar case, maid Castro Meldy Aloquina, who stole jewellery and about $14,700 in cash from her employer, was sentenced to five months' jail last Wednesday.

Osmond Chia