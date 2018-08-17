Maid jailed 8 months for abusing special needs child

SINGAPORE - A maid who abused a special needs child was sentenced to eight months' jail on Friday (Aug 17).

Atika, a 25-year-old Indonesian, admitted to abusing the nine-year-old girl at least five times between January and May this year.

Atika, who had been working at the girl's home since October last year, was entrusted by her parents to take care of the girl who has a developmental condition and cannot speak.

The court heard that on May 9 this year, Atika was helping her to the toilet. After the girl vomited into the sink, Atika was unhappy and pinched her on her arm, causing redness.

The next afternoon, while helping the girl shower, Atika did so roughly and scratched her on the back. When the girl urinated on the toilet floor, Atika became irritated and pinched the girl's upper lip.

A few hours later, the girl's mother called the police, saying that Atika had admitted to her that she had hit the girl before. The mother also told the police that she had noticed scars on her child, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Kong Kuek Foo.

Later that night, the girl was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital. She was treated for injuries on her lip, neck, shoulders and arms.

Atika could have been jailed for up to four years and fined up to $4,000 for ill-treating the child.