Maid gets four weeks' jail for stealing over $1k

An Indonesian maid was sentenced to four weeks' jail yesterday over multiple counts of theft involving cash totalling more than $1,000 during the course of four months.

Rina Tilaar, 46, who pleaded guilty to three counts of theft, cried before Senior District Judge Ong Hian Sun, claiming that she had been mistreated.

The court heard that Mr Chew Ken Wee, 39, employed Rina on Jan 28.

At the start of her employment, she signed a declaration form stating that she had about $18 in cash in her possession.

Mr Chew also remitted her monthly salary directly into her Indonesian bank account.

Between February and April, she stole a coin pouch worth $150 and $500 in cash from Mr Chew's 66-year-old mother.

Between March 9 and May 19, Rina stole more than $270 in cash from Mr Chew's 37-year-old wife.

Rina also took a $15 card holder and an ez-link card with a stored value of $20 from her.

Mr Chew noticed that cash totalling $300 was missing from his wallet between mid-April and May.

The Singaporean and his wife conducted a check of Rina's belongings when she was out on May 21.

They found cash totalling more than $1,200 inside a coin pouch.

State Prosecuting Officer Mohd Nasri Haron said: "As this amount was significantly higher than what the accused had in her declared possession, (Mr Chew) therefore called for police assistance to report the matter."

He added that after the police arrived, Rina admitted that she had stolen the cash and other items from Mr Chew and his family.

The court heard that she committed the offences when the family were out on their evening walks.

For each count of theft, she could have been jailed for up to seven years and fined.

