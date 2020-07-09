Maid charged with murder of elderly woman

A domestic helper who allegedly killed an elderly woman earlier this week appeared in a district court via video-link yesterday and was charged with murder.

Myanmar national Sandar Htoo, 34, is accused of killing Madam Ang Pek Chai, 95, in her Recreation Road home off Upper Serangoon Road on Monday.

Police had earlier said that they were alerted to a stabbing case there at around 2pm that day.

Madam Ang was found lying motionless at the scene and a paramedic later pronounced her dead.

Court documents did not reveal details about the link between the two women.

Preliminary investigations, however, revealed that they knew each other.

When The Straits Times visited the two-storey semi-detached house at about 6.30pm on Monday, its front and kitchen, which is at the back of the house, had been cordoned off by the police.

Officers were seen leaving the property with bags of evidence and the police left the crime scene at around 8pm.

A neighbour, who declined to be named, said that he last saw Madam Ang sitting by herself on a chair in the garden of the house some weeks ago.

Another neighbour in her 80s, who wanted to be known only as Madam Tan, said that Madam Ang was "extremely nice and personable".

Madam Tan added: "She had a green thumb and we both loved plants. She even gave me tips on how to grow flowers. I can't believe she's gone now."

She also said that Madam Ang had lived in the house for decades with her family.

Preparations for Madam Ang's wake were made on Monday evening.

About 10 people arrived by car and entered a house adjacent to the crime scene.

They went to Madam Ang's house later in the evening and several women were heard weeping.

A man, who declined to be named but said he was the victim's grandson, told reporters in Mandarin that his grandmother and her son lived together in the house.

The family owns a few properties in the area, but the man said that he lives elsewhere.

Sandar Htoo will be remanded at the Central Police Division and her case has been adjourned to Wednesday.

Offenders convicted of murder will face the death penalty.