Maid case: Son of former CAG chief charged in court

Karl Liew, the son of former Changi Airport Group (CAG) chairman Liew Mun Leong, appeared in a district court yesterday, charged with giving false information to a public servant.

Karl Liew, 43, is also accused of giving false evidence during a judicial proceeding. He will be back in court on Dec 17.

For giving false information to a public servant, an offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $5,000.

Offenders convicted of giving false evidence during a judicial proceeding can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

Karl Liew is linked to a case involving Ms Parti Liyani, 46, who used to work as a domestic helper for the older Mr Liew and his family from 2007 to 2016.

She was later accused of stealing more than $34,000 worth of items from the household.

The items included a $10,000 Gerald Genta watch, 115 items of clothing worth $150 each as well as two iPhones with accessories valued at more than $2,000 in total.

According to court documents, Karl Liew allegedly gave false information to Assistant Superintendent Tang Ru Long at around 8pm on Dec 10, 2016.

He is accused of telling ASP Tang in a statement that he had found 119 pieces of clothing belonging to him inside boxes packed by Ms Parti.

Karl Liew is also accused of intentionally giving false evidence in a judicial proceeding before District Judge Olivia Low at the State Courts on July 17, 2018.

He allegedly testified during the trial, while legally bound by an oath, that a cream polo T-shirt and a red blouse belonged to him.

Ms Parti was sentenced to two years and two months in jail in March last year.

But Justice Chan Seng Onn overturned her conviction on four theft charges following an appeal in September this year.

Her lawyer, Mr Anil Balchandani, who acted pro bono, had argued at her appeal that she was being framed to prevent her from lodging a complaint against the family for illegal deployment.

Mr Balchandani said that besides working at the Chancery Lane family home, Ms Parti had also been told to clean the office and home of Karl Liew.

Justice Chan had found that there was an "improper motive" on the part of the older Mr Liew and his son to prevent Ms Parti from complaining to the authorities.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam told Parliament in a ministerial statement on Wednesday that the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) will, from this case hereafter, seriously consider looking into allegations of perjury or other serious offences should such findings arise in court-issued judgments or decisions in legal proceedings.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, the police said: "Following the release of the High Court judgment and in the light of the High Court's comments, the AGC directed the police to conduct further investigations with a view to assess if any offences have been committed by the Liews."

The police added that they have completed their investigations.

Karl Liew, who is represented by lawyer Adam Maniam from Drew & Napier, was expressionless as he stood in the dock at around 9.30am yesterday.

Accompanied by his legal team and an unidentified woman, he left the State Courts building at around 11am and entered a black BMW car.

All of them declined to comment when The Straits Times approached them.