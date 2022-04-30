Maid arrested for alleged murder of 73-year-old man in Bishan

They had known each other for about three decades, so when her next-door neighbour pleaded with her to go to her flat to check on her husband, Madam Lim was quick to oblige.

The 67-year-old, who declined to give her full name, saw the man lying motionless on a mattress in the living room of the maisonette at Block 222 Bishan Street 23.

The 73-year-old man was also not responsive.

His wife, in her 60s, had found him that way on Thursday evening upon returning home after work.

He was allegedly killed by a foreign domestic worker, who was later arrested. The maid, 49, had worked for the victim's family.

"We've known the family for almost 30 years and we'd say hello at the lift lobby each time. It's unthinkable," said Madam Lim.

The police said they were alerted to the incident around 8.50pm on Thursday, and that the victim was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The maid, who was not identified, will be charged in court with murder today. If convicted, she faces the death penalty.

The unit was locked when The Straits Times visited the scene yesterday afternoon.

Neighbours said the maid was hired by the family around two years ago to look after the victim, who used a wheelchair.

Madam Lim said the maid was not in the flat when she went to the unit on Thursday, adding that she could not tell if the victim had injuries.

Mrs Tan Hwee Yee, 60, who lives down the corridor from the victim's home on the eighth floor, said the victim needed a wheelchair after his health deteriorated in recent years. "I cannot believe this happened. I'm sad, who wouldn't be. I have known them for 20 years, and the man had a good temper," she said.

Another neighbour, who gave her name as Madam Foo, said the maid was a quiet person who would greet her each time they met at the lift lobby.

The 54-year-old added that she often spoke to the victim's wife as their children, in their 20s, are around the same age.

• Additional reporting by Chong Xin Wei and Tasneem Begum Mustapha