Maid acquitted of assaulting baby, tampering with teats of feeding bottles

SINGAPORE - A domestic helper who was accused of assaulting her employer's four-month-old infant and tampering with the teats of the girl's milk bottles has been acquitted of all charges against her following a trial.

Nenti, now 26, who contested two counts of mischief and one count of assault, had been accused of committing the offences in a Punggol flat in 2019.

The Indonesian woman, who goes by only one name, burst into tears when District Judge John Ng gave her a discharge amounting to an acquittal on Friday (Jan 21).

Stressing that there is no direct proof of the commission of the three purported offences, the judge said: "There were no witnesses to the alleged offences. There (was) CCTV (footage) which might have thrown light on the matter, but (it) turned out to be inconclusive."

Details about the baby cannot be disclosed as individuals below 18 years old are covered under the Children and Young Persons Act.

During earlier proceedings, the court heard that Nenti was engaged to work for the household in July 2019.

The baby's father testified last year that he was on his way home from working August that year when his wife called him and said she had found scratch marks on their daughter's legs.

The man said he checked on the baby after he reached home just after 6pm and saw the scratches. When confronted, Nenti denied causing them, the court heard.

Suspecting that Nenti could be the one who inflicted the injuries, the father alerted the police.

Officers soon arrived at the flat and took the maid away. The man said there was no more contact between him and her after that.

Nenti was no longer working for the household when the man noticed that two teats of the baby's milk bottles appeared to have been enlarged.

He had earlier told Judge Ng that their openings were initially small and circular in shape. The two teats, however, appeared to have wider openings with slits.

In her earlier statements to the authorities, Nenti admitted that she had intentionally scratched the baby's legs.

Initially, she had also admitted that she had cut the teats as she was "angry" with the child's mother who had purportedly scolded her every day.