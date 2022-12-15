Maid abused employer’s toddler daughter by repeatedly pinching, slapping her

SINGAPORE - A maid, who repeatedly abused her employer’s three-year-old daughter by acts such as pinching the toddler, later told investigators that she committed the offences as she felt tired of working.

The 39-year-old Indian national pleaded guilty on Thursday to two counts of ill-treating the child - offences under Children and Young Persons Act.

She cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect the victim’s identity.

The maid began working in the victim’s home in July 2020. In mid-2021, the child’s mother started noticing bruises on her daughter’s cheeks.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Alexandria Shamini Joseph said: “When the (mother) asked the accused about the bruises, the accused responded that she did not know how the victim had got the bruises and that she had not noticed them before.

“Thinking that the victim might have got the bruises during her playtime, the (mother) did not pursue the matter further.”

On or around Jan 10, 2022, the mother spotted a bruise on her daughter’s back and suspected that the child could have been abused.

The mother initially suspected that the little girl was abused at her preschool and lodged a complaint with its principal. The mother also alerted the police on Jan 12, 2022.

The management of the preschool later checked its closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings, but did not notice anything amiss concerning the toddler in its premises. The preschool then told the girl’s mother about their findings.

During this period, the mother noticed that the maid appeared nervous, and asked the Indian national how she would respond to police officers if she were under investigation.

The truth emerged when the mother checked CCTV recordings from her home and saw the maid repeatedly abusing the daughter on Jan 6, 2022.

Among the many acts of abuse, the maid had pinched the girl’s stomach while she was drinking milk, causing the child to scream and cry. She also slapped the child and pressed on her face.

The maid also abused the child on Jan 9, 2022, by acts such as repeatedly pinching the toddler’s chest and arms. She also punched the child in the back.

The mother confronted her child’s abuser on Jan 13, 2022, and the maid later came clean to the police about what she had done.