LSD ensnares several tertiary students here in recent years

The 17-year-old who died while facing drug trafficking charges involving lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) is the eighth student in Singapore reported to have been caught up in offences related to hallucinogenic substances in the last three years.

Justin Lee, who was arrested by Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers on Feb 3 for trafficking 131 LSD stamps, was charged in court on June 24. He died on Sept 16 from injuries sustained in a fall from height.

LSD is a Class A controlled drug. The category includes heroin, cannabis and methamphetamine.

Justin had dropped out of Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) after his arrest. He was on a cyber-security course before withdrawing from the programme. His mother, Ms Cecilia Ow, said he was planning to resit his O levels.

In November last year, NYP student Saahil Mahesh Thadani was sentenced to at least a year's reformative training for trafficking LSD and being in possession of the drug. He gave or sold LSD to three of his schoolmates.

Saahil, a computer science student, had bought 200 tabs of the drug for $500, using Bitcoin to pay for them. The then 17-year-old received the shipments in April and May 2019. He had planned to sell half the supply to earn extra pocket money and keep the rest for his own consumption.

Saahil gave some of the supply to a former schoolmate for a token sum of $1 in June 2019, sold some to another student for $40 and gave some to a third student who wanted to try it. NYP became aware of it and alerted the police.

In a reply to The Straits Times on Sunday, the polytechnic said it was aware of the separate incidents involving Saahil and Justin.

It added that with the conclusion of the court proceedings for Saahil's case, the polytechnic convened disciplinary proceedings to investigate contraventions of its student code of conduct.

Saahil and the students involved have served their punishments, said NYP.

"Nanyang Polytechnic expects our students to obey the law at all times, and takes a serious view of offences which compromise the safety of our community. We will not hesitate to mete out appropriate sanctions against students who have breached our student code of conduct," said a spokesman.

The sanctions include performing community service, suspension and dismissal.

The spokesman added that the polytechnic will arrange counselling support to help students understand the consequences of their actions and provide socio-emotional support.

"At NYP, we pair students up with personal mentors - lecturers who work with students and guide them on their journey at the polytechnic," said the spokesman.

"There are frequent sharing sessions where students can bring up their concerns and the personal mentors, in turn, reinforce our student code of conduct, its expectations and how it prohibits the use of alcohol and other substances."

In an interview with The Straits Times, Ms Ow, 51, said she was shocked at the ease with which Justin gained access to drugs online. On a scale of one to 10, her reaction was an eight, she added.

"How could a school-going kid get exposed to drugs in the first place?" she said.

Ms Ow, a lecturer at a different polytechnic, said her son was diagnosed early last year with dysthymia, a persistent depressive disorder. One of its symptoms is insomnia.

ST understands that he may have gone online searching for pills to help him sleep, and that he was first exposed to drugs in online chat groups.

The autopsy report showed traces of LSD and Nitrazepam in Justin's blood and urine. Nitrazepam is a prescription drug used to help patients who have difficulty sleeping.

Ms Ow said: "I know that chat groups can comprise members from all over the world, so that part didn't really surprise me. You can get in touch with anyone in, let's say, the United States, or Latin America, or someone from the Netherlands or any of the European countries which have more lenient drug laws."

A check by ST showed that there are five Telegram chat groups advertising drugs such as marijuana, crystal meth, ketamine and LSD.

These groups appear to be aimed at Singaporeans, claiming they had reviews by local customers.

Some sellers offer free delivery islandwide, while others say they leave drugs at pickup points.

These groups have between 220 and 6,800 members.

For LSD, prices vary between $60 for a sheet of blotting paper spread with the potent psychedelic drug, and $450 for 10 sheets.

Each sheet can be cut into small pieces called stamps, which are printed with images that sometimes signal the drug's strength.

In an incident in September 2018, a then 19-year-old Temasek Polytechnic (TP) student organised a "trip" party with friends to consume 25B-NBOMe, a novel psychedelic substance and controlled drug known by its street name "acid".

Four others attended the party, including another TP student and a 19-year-old studying medicine at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

After consuming the substance, the NUS student began moving violently and hit his hands and legs against the ground. He later died in hospital and the cause of death was toxicity from the substance.