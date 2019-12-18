Lorry driver in viral video guilty of causing hurt to cyclist

A lorry driver seen having an altercation with a cyclist in a viral video was convicted yesterday of causing hurt to the latter by performing a rash act.

District Judge Chay Yuen Fatt also found Teo Seng Tiong, 58, guilty of failing to report an accident involving the cyclist to the police within 24 hours.

Yesterday, the judge said Teo had "deliberately swerved" his lorry into the cyclist, Mr Eric Cheung Hoyu, on Dec 22 last year.

Mr Cheung, 35, had testified that Teo hurled obscenities at him following the incident. He said the older man's tone of voice was "aggressive" and that he showed "lots of anger".

The British national added that the lorry driver drove off without leaving behind his name and contact details.

Mr Cheung had earlier pleaded guilty to committing mischief and causing an obstruction by riding his bicycle in the middle of the lane instead of the leftmost side. He was fined $2,800 in April.

Shortly before the incident on Dec 22 last year, Mr Cheung and a friend had been cycling on the left lane of the two-lane Pasir Ris Drive 3 at around 11.45am.

The Straits Times previously reported that Teo had tried to overtake Mr Cheung by using the right lane but could not do so as there were other motorists.

Mr Cheung later raised his right hand and struck the lorry's side-view mirror, breaking off portions of it.

Teo's lorry then swerved to the left and collided with Mr Cheung, who fell off his bicycle onto a grass verge, earlier court documents said.

Teo testified that he swerved left in Mr Cheung's direction as he heard a taxi sounding its horn. The Singaporean also said he then heard "something breaking".

He said that when he got out of his vehicle, Mr Cheung shouted a vulgarity at him.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gabriel Choong earlier asked Teo if he was unhappy that his side-view mirror was broken.

Teo replied then: "Why would I be unhappy with the mirror? It costs only $15. I just took it as my misfortune. I just wanted to ask (Mr Cheung) why the mirror was broken."

Teo will be sentenced on Jan 14.