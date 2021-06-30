Local poultry supplier fined for illegal storage of meat and seafood

SINGAPORE - A local poultry importer was fined $7,500 on Wednesday (June 30) for illegally storing meat and seafood products in an unlicensed cold store.

Toh Thye San, the sole-proprietor of Toh Thye San Farm, was investigated by Singapore Food Agency (SFA) officers in October last year for operating the unlicensed cold store.

The SFA said they had seized about 17 tonnes of frozen meat and seafood products, such as chicken, duck and fish.

"Illegal storage of meat or seafood at unlicensed facilities pose food safety risks. In Singapore, all cold stores for meat and seafood products must be licensed, and are required to meet SFA's requirements and food safety standards," said the agency in a statement.

"These licensed premises are also routinely inspected by SFA," it added.

Offenders who store meat or fish products or both illegally are liable on conviction to a maximum fine of $10,000. They may also be imprisoned for up to one year.