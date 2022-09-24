Lim Tean faces two more charges, including criminal breach of trust

Lawyer and opposition politician Lim Tean, 57, who is accused of multiple offences including stalking, was on Friday handed two more charges - refusing to answer a public servant's questions and a second count of criminal breach of trust as an attorney.

A search on the Ministry of Law's website reveals he is currently the sole proprietor of Carson Law Chambers.

One of his latest charges states that as a solicitor of the firm, he was entrusted with $5,500 in cash paid by AXA Insurance as settlement monies belonging to one Christianne Rameshwaran, whose details were not disclosed in court documents.

Lim is accused of misappropriating the amount on April 3, 2020.

Separately, he was at the Commercial Affairs Department in New Bridge Road on June 10 this year when he allegedly refused to answer questions posed by one of its officers. According to court documents, Lim was legally bound to state what he knew of the facts and circumstances of a case involving a sum of US$50,000 (S$71,300) paid to him by one Lee Peto, whose details were not disclosed, on or around Oct 23, 2017.

Lim is said to have refused to answer questions involving the matter when queried by commercial affairs officer Desmond Toh.

Lim was earlier handed five charges over multiple offences in May. They were over criminal breach of trust as an attorney, unlawful stalking and acting as an advocate or solicitor without a valid practising certificate.

Lim's case has been adjourned for a pre-trial conference on Oct 21.