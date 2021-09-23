Life sentence for retiree who fatally stabbed ex-wife at ITE

Weeks before he fatally stabbed his former wife in a carpark at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central campus in Ang Mo Kio, retiree Seet Cher Hng wrote in a note: "She has made me the best I can be, to be a killer."

The 69-year-old was yesterday sentenced to life imprisonment.

He was convicted of a reduced murder charge by the High Court last week, after he indicated that he would not be contesting the charge.

It was revealed in court yesterday that Seet had penned several letters - addressed to his daughter, sister, a friend and the police - before the fatal confrontation with Ms Low Hwee Geok, 56.

The notes were read out by Deputy Public Prosecutor Hay Hung Chun, in response to a claim in Seet's mitigation plea that he only intended to negotiate the return of his monies that day.

The DPP said the letters conveyed a "palpable sense of resignation, finality and fatality".

"They show... a man who had finally screwed his courage to the sticking place after years of prevarication."

In mitigation, Seet's lawyer, Mr Wendell Wong, aired his clients' grievances over his financial disputes with his former wife following their divorce in 2011.

Mr Wong said Seet "spent many years trying to persuade and reason" with Ms Low so that he could recover his retirement funds and spend his final years "with some dignity".

He said Seet hoped to seek forgiveness from his daughter and hoped "to be able to see her face and hear her voice some day".

But Justice Aedit Abdullah said the matter raised in mitigation was irrelevant to sentencing.

"Furthermore, the victim was killed and cannot respond to the assertions made against her," said the judge.

"What is relevant in the mitigation are the factors going to the choice between capital punishment and life imprisonment."

Justice Aedit cited a Court of Appeal ruling that the death penalty will be imposed where the killing shows conduct that would outrage the feelings of the community through viciousness or blatant disregard for human life.

In the present case, he said: "The killing of the victim is to be deplored, and whatever grievances the accused may have had against her would not by any means justify, excuse or even lessen the seriousness of the killing or his criminal responsibility.

"Nonetheless, there was nothing here of the nature that to my mind would call for the imposition of the death penalty."

The judge noted that the prosecution was not objecting to life imprisonment.

"It would be rare indeed for the court to impose a sentence not sought by any party to the proceedings," he said.

At the time of the murder, Seet was retired from his job at ITE Headquarters and had been relying on monthly Central Provident Fund payouts.

Ms Low was divisional director of the examinations division at ITE College Central.

The couple married on April 7, 1993, and were divorced on June 13, 2011. They have a daughter together.

Seet, who is twice divorced, believed he did not receive his fair share of the sales proceeds of a condominium unit in Corporation Road which the couple had jointly purchased while married.

Between 2011 and 2018, he made numerous demands via e-mail to Ms Low for his share of the proceeds, as well as "compensation" for an alleged infidelity.

Some time before Chinese New Year in 2018, Seet left a letter on the windscreen of Ms Low's car, demanding $500,000 and threatening to start legal proceedings.

Ms Low did not respond to his demands, and Seet became increasingly isolated and upset.

On July 19, 2018, Seet turned up at the ITE campus around 4.40pm with a haversack that contained, among other things, three knives, a spanner and a note addressed to the police.

One of the knives had "010609" and "020609" engraved on the blade - a reminder of the dates when he believed he had caught Ms Low having an affair.

She turned up around 7.30pm and he stabbed her multiple times after a struggle.

He then stabbed himself 13 times and collapsed on top of her.

It was revealed in court yesterday that he told passers-by, "Let me die, don't save me".

Ms Low was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Seet was taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery for abdominal injuries and was placed in intensive care until July 25, 2018.

Seet was initially charged with murder under Section 300(a) of the Penal Code, which carries the mandatory death penalty.

Last month, the prosecution amended the charge to murder by intentionally causing fatal injuries, under Section 300(c).

This charge carries the death penalty or life imprisonment.