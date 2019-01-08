Licensing breaches: 6 leisure spots under probe

Six public entertainment outlets were found to have contravened licensing conditions during a nine-day crime prevention and enforcement operation conducted by the Clementi Police Division between Dec 17 and 25 last year.

The police are investigating the six outlets, and action will be taken against the operators for flouting the regulations under the Public Entertainment Act, the authorities said in a statement yesterday.

A 35-year-old man was also arrested for his suspected involvement in cheating by impersonation and criminal intimidation.

During the operation, the police conducted enforcement checks at industrial and residential premises, as well as public entertainment outlets.

In addition, patrols were stepped up at mass congregation areas and roadblocks. A total of 422 people were checked during the operation.

In the light of the upcoming Chinese New Year festivities, the police have reminded the public to remain vigilant against crime.

The police said they take a serious view of anyone found breaking the law and will continue to take a tough enforcement stance against such activities.