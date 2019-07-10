Ler Teck Siang drug trial: Syringe found on the doctor contained methamphetamine

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean doctor accused of helping drug abusers inject drugs was found with a used syringe that contained traces of methamphetamine, the court heard on Wednesday (July 10).

Ler Teck Siang, 38, told Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers he had used the syringe to "inject insulin" into his patients, and also to flush food out of his teeth, witnesses previously testified.

But on the third day of Ler's trial on Wednesday, an analyst from the Health Sciences Authority, Mr Alex Low, said methamphetamine was detected when the syringe was rinsed and tested.

Ler is contesting two drug-related charges, for administering methamphetamine, a Class A controlled drug commonly known as Ice, to Sim Eng Chee at Swissotel The Stamford on Feb 26 last year, and for possessing utensils intended for drug use.

He and Sim were nabbed by the authorities on March 2 last year, after hotel staff at the Conrad Centennial Singapore had found drugs and drug-related items in Sim's hotel room, said prosecutors.

A used syringe, two straws and a bottle were found on Ler by the authorities, said prosecutors.

In court on Wednesday, Ler asked if the HSA lab could perform insulin analysis, to which Mr Low replied no.

"This means you cannot conclusively say this syringe was not used to administer insulin," said Ler, who was representing himself.

He added that the analyst could not conclude if the syringe was used to administer methamphetamine, even if there was methamphetamine inside the syringe.

During the trial, the prosecution team - comprising Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Nicholas Wuan and DPP Desmond Chong - also called for a report of Ler's phone records on March 2 to be admitted as evidence.

The report contains text communications between Ler and Sim, said DPP Chong.

Ler objected to the admission of this evidence, stating that it was not clear if the report was relevant to the charges. His objection was overruled by the district judge.

Ler, who was also involved in an HIV Registry data leak, is currently serving a two-year jail sentence for cheating-related offences which he committed while helping his HIV-positive partner Mikhy Farrera-Brochez deceive the authorities into allowing him to work here.

Farrera-Brochez is facing charges of his own in the United States, relating to stolen identification documents from Singapore. He was named by the Health Ministry as the man who leaked details of some 14,200 HIV positive patients, which he had accessed through Ler, who was then head of the National Public Health Unit.

Ler also faces a charge under the Official Secrets Act relating to the HIV data registry leak, and another charge of failing to provide a urine specimen to CNB officers.

Both these charges have been stood down for now.

The trial continues on Thursday.