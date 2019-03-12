Ler loses appeal over helping US partner fake blood tests

A doctor whose American partner has been named as the person behind the HIV Registry leak will serve a two-year jail term after losing his appeal yesterday.

Ler Teck Siang, 37, submitted his own blood in place of Mikhy Farrera-Brochez's for medical tests to help his HIV-positive partner get a pass to work in Singapore. Ler appealed to the High Court against his conviction and sentence for abetment of cheating and for lying to investigators.

The High Court rejected his arguments, saying that there was convincing evidence against Ler. The court also agreed with prosecutors that Ler's sentence was not manifestly excessive.

