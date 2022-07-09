Lawyers of man accused of killing Felicia Teo file appeal for full acquittal

Lawyers of a man accused of killing Ms Felicia Teo in 2007 filed an appeal yesterday for him to be fully acquitted of his murder charge.

If granted, Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa'ee cannot be charged again with the same offence.

The 37-year-old is represented by lawyers Shashi Nathan, Tania Chin and Laura Yeo from Withers KhattarWong. He was charged in December 2020 with murdering Ms Teo in a Marine Terrace flat on June 30, 2007. She was 19 and a student of Lasalle College of the Arts.

Ahmad, who is out on $20,000 bail, was said to have murdered Ms Teo with an Indonesian man identified as Ragil Putra Setia Sukmarahjana, then 18. Both men are said to be Ms Teo's former schoolmates.

This is the second attempt by Ahmad's legal team to have his murder charge dropped. Mr Nathan had urged the court last month to grant Ahmad a full acquittal but the court disagreed, granting a discharge not amounting to an acquittal.

This means Ahmad can be charged with murder later if further evidence emerges.

Ragil is still at large but Indonesian authorities are trying to trace his whereabouts.

Ahmad currently faces six charges and Ragil is named in all of them. The pair are accused of unlawfully dumping Ms Teo's body in Punggol Track 24 on or around June 30, 2007. The authorities later found a skull fragment at the scene.

The two men are also accused of misappropriating some of her belongings like her mobile phone. They are said to have also intentionally omitted furnishing information about Ms Teo's sudden or unnatural death to the authorities even though they were legally bound to do so.

Another charge involves fabricating evidence. They had allegedly placed her mobile phone at East Coast Park to create the false impression that they believed she was alive even though they knew she had already died.

The men also purportedly gave false information to two police officers by claiming they did not know what had happened to Ms Teo after she left the Marine Terrace flat, where she was last seen alive.

Court documents did not disclose how she died and who was responsible for her death.

Ahmad was expected to plead guilty on July 6 to a number of charges but the matter was adjourned for a pre-trial conference on Aug 5. Mr Nathan told reporters then that facts, sentencing and documentation related to the case had yet to be resolved.

Ms Teo's family last saw her on June 29, 2007, when she left her home in Bras Basah. Closed-circuit television footage later showed her entering a lift in a Marine Terrace housing block with two men.

In 2007, the police classified the case as a missing persons incident as they had nothing to link the two men to Ms Teo's disappearance.

In 2020, the case was referred to the Criminal Investigation Department. A breakthrough came after the CID found belongings believed to have been with Ms Teo when she was reported missing. Ahmad was then arrested and charged with murder.