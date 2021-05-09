Lawyers handling more stalking, harassment cases

Lawyers The Sunday Times spoke to said they have seen an increase in stalking and harassment cases their firms handle in recent years.

Head lawyer Gloria James of law firm Gloria James-Civetta & Co said the firm has handled about 10 such cases as at last month, compared with 14 in total last year, and eight in 2019.

The lawyers said the increase is taking place in tandem with the rise of social media and digital platforms, and follows the introduction of the Protection from Harassment Act (Poha) in 2014.

Mr Rajan Supramaniam, senior lawyer at Regent Law, said of the firm's 20 to 30 cases each year, half of the clients make a police report or take a legal route, such as filing for a protection order, while the other half handle it on their own, such as changing their phone numbers or confronting the stalker with the help of a third party.

Mr Josephus Tan from Invictus Law Corporation said the firm has seen about 30 cases in the last six to 10 months, including inquiries and consultations relating to Poha.

Most of the stalking cases Invictus has dealt with are cases of online stalking. "Because of technology and social media platforms, stalking can take the form of online messages, e-mails, WhatsApp, WeChat, Telegram and Instagram private messages, so it's all happening in the digital sphere," he said.

The introduction of Poha has helped to identify such cases and provide the public with criminal and civil recourse, said lawyers.

Ms James said prior to Poha, some harassment incidents may have fallen short of criminal offences even if they caused a significant amount of distress to the victims.

"Poha has effectively covered the grey area that was present in the past," she said.

The Act has also spelt out the difference between stalking and harassment.

Criminal lawyer Joel Ng from Quahe Woo and Palmer said: "One of the distinctive elements of unlawful stalking is that it generally requires a course of conduct and repeated behaviour, as opposed to one-off incidents."

While the offence of intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress carries a fine of up to $5,000 or a jail term of up to six months or both, unlawful stalking has double the maximum jail term. Those found guilty can be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to 12 months or both.

Under Poha, victims can apply for a protection order, but they must provide evidence.

"That means screenshots and pictures of the harassment or stalking... Many (victims) get very upset and break down when they realise they've deleted all of these things to get away from the stalker," said Invictus' Mr Tan.

Criminal lawyer Pratap Kishan said the instant gratification when on digital platforms may play a role too. "With the Internet and phones meaning people are always online, people are used to getting replies and answers almost instantly... I've asked clients why they kept on harassing and sending so many messages to the victim and they don't know why they did it and couldn't stop themselves."

Dr Adrian Wang, a psychiatrist, listed three broad types of stalkers: people with dangerous personality disorders who are predators and feel no remorse; people who feel they have unfinished business after being rejected by a former partner or friend; and those who have a delusion disorder, meaning they believe the victim wants to communicate with them.

He said most stalkers are unable to see that what they are doing is stalking. "Usually criminal-type stalkers don't seek help for their behaviour from a mental health professional, and see a psychiatrist only when they're compelled to do so by a court of law."

Jean Iau and Natalie Tan