Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Lawyers from S’pore and Chengdu to work together to support Sichuan firms venturing overseas

Law Minister Edwin Tong (left) presenting a photobook to China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Chairmen Ren Hongbin on Nov 23.

SINGAPORE – Lawyers in Singapore will work closely with their counterparts in Chengdu, China, to support businesses from the Sichuan provincial capital seeking to expand into Singapore and the wider region.

Under two Memoranda of Understanding signed on Nov 24, the Law Society of Singapore (LawSoc), Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) and Chengdu Lawyers Association (CDLA) will collaborate on the promotion of exchanges as well as commercial connections.

Speaking during an official visit to Chengdu, Minister for Law Edwin Tong said firms from Chengdu can tap Singapore’s legal framework, which is predictable and allows businesses to flourish, when venturing overseas.

Meanwhile, lawyers in Chengdu can offer a good understanding of their clients’ businesses, priorities and ambitions.

“Together, we can take on matters that perhaps we might otherwise be unable to handle alone, serve the clients more fully, and create opportunities for our practices to grow,” Tong said.

Singapore offers a stable legal framework which can give businesses the confidence about their rights and how their commitments will be upheld, he said.

“We knew very early on that attracting investments into Singapore will mean not just that we have a good framework for bringing businesses and investments into Singapore, but that there must also be a clear framework for parties to resolve their differences.”

Tong said ensuring that firms can continue with their businesses is fundamental to the economy, adding that legal policymakers must maintain a framework that empowers businesses to make clear, careful, and considered decisions.

Dispute resolution

Over the last three decades, Singapore has positioned itself as a global arbitration and dispute resolution hub.

In 1991, the Singapore International Arbitration Centre was established to offer the international business community an efficient and reliable venue for dispute resolution.

This was followed by the opening of Maxwell Chambers, the world’s first integrated dispute resolution complex, in 2010, and the establishment of the Singapore International Mediation Centre in 2014 and the Singapore International Commercial Court in 2015.

According to China’s Ministry of Commerce, around 8,500 Chinese enterprises currently operate in Singapore, with many drawing on its business and professional services, said Tong.

He said Chinese parties are also among the SIAC’s most important users, with many Chinese lawyers and senior practitioners part of the arbitration panel at the centre.

“These are among some of the ties that give our legal communities, both in Singapore and in Chengdu, a very strong basis for working together to support both of our ambitions and both of our growth,” said the minister.

Tong, who was in Chengdu for a three-day trip from Nov 22, also attended the sixth Singapore–China International Commercial Dispute Resolution Conference on Nov 23, together with Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Social and Family Development Eric Chua.

Singapore’s Ministry of Law had first initiated the conference with China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, which is China’s national trade and investment promotion agency, in 2019.

It is to connect Singapore law firms, practitioners and dispute resolution institutions with their Chinese counterparts and the Chinese business community.