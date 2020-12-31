Lawyers engaged to represent teen accused of father's murder

SINGAPORE - Family members of a 14-year-old boy accused of murdering his father have engaged a team of lawyers to represent the teenager.

They are Mr Shashi Nathan, Mr Jeremy Pereira and Ms J. Jayaletchmi from law firm Withers KhattarWong.

Separately, Mr Nathan is also one of the lawyers representing Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa'ee, now 35 who is accused of murdering Ms Felicia Teo Wei Ling, 19, in 2007.

The 14-year-old boy's case was mentioned at the Youth Courts on Thursday (Dec 31).

Mr Nathan told The Straits Times that the teenager will be remanded at a boys' home and his case has been adjourned to Jan 6 next year.

Details about the boy and his family cannot be revealed as those under 18 are covered under the Children and Young Persons Act.

The Singaporean boy is accused of murdering his 49-year-old father in a unit at the Edelweiss Park condominium in Flora Road near Loyang Avenue at around 10am in Dec 11.

In an earlier statement, police said: "Upon arrival, officers found the man injured and lying motionless at the said location."

The man was taken unconscious to Changi General Hospital where he later died.

The boy was then arrested at the scene.

Those found guilty of murder could receive the death penalty.

However, those aged below 18 years would not get the death sentence but could be given life imprisonment instead.