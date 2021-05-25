Lawyer touting 'mentorship' on website reprimanded

The Law Society of Singapore has reprimanded a lawyer over a website that touted an expensive programme to help law students and graduates secure internships and jobs.

Mr Ang Chong Yi had failed to act in a manner consistent with the interest of the public by making false and misleading representations on the website, which was registered by him, according to a Government Gazette notice published last Friday.

He was given a reprimand for misconduct unbefitting of "an advocate and solicitor as an officer of the Supreme Court or as a member of an honourable profession". An online search shows that Mr Ang is still practising as a lawyer.

Details of the website, previously accessible at www//lawmentors.sg, were circulated in the legal community on April 28 last year. It was shut down the same day. It claimed the Covid-19 crisis and shrinking legal market had reduced opportunities for law graduates to practise as lawyers. Among other things, it alleged that 65 per cent of prospective lawyers at that time face unemployment, with many firms under a hiring freeze.

The website also offered to help Bar graduates and law students secure internships or training contracts in law firms through a placement and mentorship programme. Its team of Singapore-qualified lawyers, hailing from large law firms here or international ones, would recommend the programme applicants to hiring partners or have them directly fill vacancies within their network of firms, it said.

The website said that for a fee equivalent to 11/2 to two months of a legal associate's salary, applicants would be trained to hone their legal skills such that it would be "inevitable" that they get hired. The average monthly salary of a law graduate is $5,000, according to graduate employment surveys conducted by the Education Ministry in 2019 and last year.

The site also offered to facilitate tuition for law students whose grades fall short of that needed for a degree with a certain class of honours, to be taught by lecturers from local universities.

Law schools here last year denounced the site as opportunistic and fearmongering.

In a statement last year, the Law Society said the website's claims on the legal industry were speculative and unsubstantiated. "We strongly caution parents and law graduates to be discerning about hungry wolves in sheep's clothing who seek to prey financially on the vulnerability of law graduates," its president Gregory Vijayendran said in the statement.