Lawyer suspended for breaking promise made to opposing side

A senior lawyer acting for one side in a dispute over the takings of a wonton noodle stall has been suspended for three months for breaking a promise to the opposing side.

Ms Naidu Priyalatha was handed a cashier's order for nearly $27,000 by the other side, and gave an undertaking not to release it to her clients until a settlement agreement had been reached.

But she released the cashier's order to her clients even though the dispute was not yet settled.

In written grounds of decision issued on Friday, the Court of Three Judges said that when a lawyer chooses to deliberately breach an undertaking that was given in a professional capacity, there is cause of sufficient gravity for disciplinary action until proven otherwise. "If such breaches are not met with the strongest disapprobation from the profession, it would severely erode the trust one can place on a solicitor's undertaking and fundamentally change the way modern legal business and dispute resolution is conducted," it said.

Ms Naidu was acting for Mr Ng Kar Kui and his wife Chang Lien Siang in 2017 in a dispute with their business partner, Ms Wong Siew Lan.

The three owned Balestier Hui Kee, which ran a wonton noodle stall. Cash takings from the stall were initially deposited into the company's bank account. But Ms Wong started putting the money elsewhere after she allegedly discovered that the couple had issued cheques from the account without her knowledge. The couple threatened to sue her unless she returned the funds.

On Feb 28, 2017, Ms Wong's lawyers made an offer to repay $26,896.45. Ms Naidu asked for the cashier's order to be given to her, failing which her clients would start legal action. Ms Naidu later agreed to a proposal by Ms Wong's lawyers for the cashier's order to be handed to her, subject to her undertaking that it would not be released until the parties had reached a full and final settlement.

Ms Naidu's clients started legal proceedings on April 24, 2017. When Ms Wong's lawyers asked for the cashier's order, Ms Naidu said her clients had deposited it into the company's account.

The dispute was settled a year later.

In 2019, Ms Wong made a complaint to the Law Society of Singapore against Ms Naidu, who then pleaded guilty to a charge of grossly improper conduct before a disciplinary tribunal.

The Law Society argued for a $15,000 penalty, but the tribunal referred the case to the court.