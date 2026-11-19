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Lawyer struck off the rolls after conviction for forging court orders, title deed

Banupriya Ravichandran had forged documents including two court orders and the title deed of a flat.

SINGAPORE – A lawyer who had been sentenced to two years’ jail for forgery was struck off the rolls on Nov 19.

Banupriya Ravichandran had forged documents including two court orders and the title deed of a flat.

The striking off was handed down by the Court of Three Judges, the highest disciplinary body for the legal profession, which has the power to suspend and disbar errant lawyers.

The Law Society of Singapore had sought the striking off.

Its counsel, Meryl Koh, submitted that it was the presumptive penalty in cases involving dishonesty and fraud.

Banupriya, who has served her prison sentence, accepted that she should be struck off.

Her lawyer, Gopal Perumal, told the court: “She cannot undo what she did, and she records her sincere apologies to all those affected by her conduct and to this court.”

The court said it was amply clear that the threshold for a striking off has been crossed, and noted her apology and remorse.

A disbarred lawyer can apply to the court for reinstatement, and the court will consider it the applicant is fit to practise law again .

According to the Law Society’s website, Banupriya is the sixth lawyer to be struck off in 2026.

She was sentenced in October 2025 after she pleaded guilty to three charges of forgery. Three other charges were considered during sentencing.

At the time of her offences, she was a legal associate at K K Lee Law Corporation.

Between 2018 and 2019, two clients approached her for help with their applications for deputyship, which allows an individual to manage the affairs of another person who has lost his or her mental capacity.

As required for deputyship applications, she obtained the medical reports of the persons lacking mental capacity.

Overwhelmed by her workload, however, she delayed work on the applications until the medical reports, which are valid for six months, expired.

She did not approach her clients for fresh medical reports for fear of reprisal, and decided to forge two orders in the name of the Family Justice Courts (FJC).

The forged orders were discovered after the clients submitted them to the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) to apply for grants, and the agency conducted checks with the FJC.

Separately, another client engaged Banupriya in September 2018 to apply for a presumption of death certificate in relation to a co-owner of the client’s father’s HDB flat. The co-owner was understood to be missing.

The client’s father died in June 2019 and left the flat to her. By September that year, Banupriya had yet to apply for the certificate.

She then advised the client to apply for a grant of probate to recognise the client as the sole executor of her father’s will, and to sever the man’s joint tenancy with the missing co-owner.

To do so, Banupriya had to submit a statutory declaration to the Singapore Land Authority (SLA). Once it is successful, SLA would issue a hard copy title deed of the flat.

However, the lawyer delayed in making the necessary applications due to her workload, which led the client to pressure her for updates.

To appease her client, Banupriya forged the grant of probate, the statutory declaration and the title deed.

The client unknowingly submitted the title deed to HDB in 2020, and the forgery was discovered when HDB conducted a check with the SLA.