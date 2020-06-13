Lawyer fined $5,600 for false certification in housing loan scam

A lawyer was fined $5,600 after pleading guilty on Wednesday to falsely certifying a mortgage document - a move that led him to inadvertently become part of a housing loan scam.

Mohammed Lutfi Hussin falsely certified in April 2014 that he had witnessed the purported mortgagor of a $2.32 million house in Saraca Terrace, Mr Mohammad Naseeruddin Allamdin, sign the home loan document, when he had not.

The 54-year-old also falsely certified that another document on the transfer of the property was correct.

Lutfi did not know, however, that the transaction was part of a ruse to extract higher housing loans from banks. The scam involved inflating the agreed selling price of a property and using the inflated price to apply for bank loans.

Lutfi was then the sole director of law firm Lutfi Law Corporation and his staff included Ms Fauziah Mohd Hussain, a conveyancing secretary.

On Wednesday, the court heard that Mr Naseeruddin's purported property agent liaised with Ms Fauziah to prepare the relevant documents. Deputy Public Prosecutor Suhas Malhotra said Ms Fauziah directed Mr Naseeruddin to sign the various documents.

Lutfi was not present but certified later that he had witnessed the signing of the mortgage forms on April 22, 2014, and that the document on the house transfer was correct.

"However, the accused did not meet Naseeruddin at any point and did not contact Naseeruddin to enquire whether he accepted the transfer of the property," said DPP Malhotra.

The DPP also said Lutfi realised his firm acted for Mr Naseeruddin only when he was questioned by police officers from the Commercial Affairs Department.

This was after Maybank had given a mortgage loan of $2.32 million to Mr Naseeruddin, who then defaulted on the repayment.

Lutfi's lawyer Tan Hee Joek said in mitigation that his client had voluntarily closed his law firm at the end of April 2017 and had not handled any conveyancing matter since May 2017.

District Judge Marvin Bay, in sentencing him, said there was "a serious dereliction" of Lutfi's responsibilities as a lawyer.

However, he recognised that Lutfi was deceived by Mr Naseeruddin's fraudulent actions.

"Nevertheless, it would be a legitimate expectation that solicitors will conscientiously and attentively apply themselves to diligently undertake their duties to ensure that they are not made instruments of fraudulent activities," he added.

The scam was part of a larger ruse involving nearly $11.4 million.

Nine other people were charged in court last year. Court records show four of the cases are pending, while details of the rest are not immediately available.