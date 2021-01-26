Lawyer chided for blaming 13-year-old victim

Judge slams his allusions to girl's supposed ill repute; ex-NTU student's jail term raised

  • Published
    1 hour ago
A former undergraduate who had sex with a 13-year-old girl has had his sentence increased, with the court slamming his former lawyer for trying to blame the victim.

The Nanyang Technological University (NTU) student coerced the teen into sex acts as they watched erotic film Fifty Shades Of Grey in his hostel room, and sent her lewd photos of himself. But when he was hauled to court in 2018, his lawyer at the time, Mr S. Radakrishnan, made a "blatant and unapologetic attempt" to blame the victim by alluding to her supposed promiscuity and family background.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 26, 2021, with the headline 'Lawyer chided for blaming 13-year-old victim'. Print Edition | Subscribe
