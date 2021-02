A lawsuit brought by the president of the Hainan Hwee Kuan clan association to wind up a company that holds tens of millions in assets for the Hainanese community opened in the High Court yesterday.

Mr Phua Kiah Mai, 62, contended that the assets of the Kheng Chiu Tin Hou Kong and Burial Ground (THK) should be transferred to trustees nominated by the Hwee Kuan. He is suing in his capacity as a member of THK.