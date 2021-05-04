Law don looks at key aspect of High Court decision in Parti Liyani's case

SINGAPORE -A law school don, studying one facet of the case involving former Indonesian domestic worker Parti Liyani, has argued that, based on precedents, there may be theft of a discarded item.

In a recent article, Can There Be Theft Of A Discarded Item: Parti Liyani v Public Prosecutor, published in the Singapore Academy of Law Journal, Assistant Professor Benny Tan Zhi Peng of the National University of Singapore's law school noted that the High Court held that there cannot be theft when a discarded item is appropriated.