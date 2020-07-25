Last five charged over unlawful Sengkang gathering of 18 people

The last five of the 18 people who were allegedly part of an unlawful gathering in Sengkang during the circuit breaker appeared in a district court yesterday.

The five - Peh Si Qin, 21; Nicman Lim Wei Fong, 25; Jasper Tan Zhi Hong, 25; Chee Min Hui, 27; and Chua Jie Kun, 28 - are accused of leaving their homes to attend the event at Block 295C Compassvale Crescent in May. They face two charges each under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

Similar charges were pressed against 13 others earlier this week.

The residents of the flat, Cassie Ong Shi Hong, 32, and Leong Chee Mun, 37, allegedly allowed 16 guests into their home from 10pm on May 8 to around 2am the next day.

Court documents do not disclose the nature of their relationship. An Internet search reveals that the pair are not married to each other and Leong is the sole owner of the flat.

The other 11 are: Moey Kai Yi, 18; Thant Thaw Kuang, 19; Cavin Liow Jun Rong, 20; Poh Yang Ting, 21; Felisa Chua Jia Xuan, 23; Low Wei Hao, 25; Mandy Tan Yi Xing, 26; Kho Zi Ting, 27; Jackson Tan Chia Ho, 30; Jasmin Tan Ee Lin, 30; and Priscilia Tan Sze Hui, 31.

Myanmar national Thant Thaw Kuang is a Singapore permanent resident, while the 17 others are Singaporeans.

All of them are expected to plead guilty to their offences except for Leong, whose case has been adjourned to Aug 13.

Police said in a statement on Tuesday that the residents of the flat invited eight men and eight women to their home for a social gathering on May 8 during the circuit breaker.

From April 7 to June 1, members of the public were not allowed to leave their place of residence without a valid reason or meet other individuals not living in the same place of residence for any social purpose.

Police had said: "The authorities will not hesitate to take action against anyone who does not comply with (safe distancing measures) or shows blatant disregard for our laws."

For each charge under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.