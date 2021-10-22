Kopitiam, Delifrance among 24 F&B outlets penalised for breaching Covid-19 measures

SINGAPORE - Kopitiam and Delifrance were among 24 food and beverage (F&B) outlets penalised for breaching Covid-19 safe management measures in the past two weeks.

Fifteen of these outlets were ordered to close and the remaining nine were fined, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) on Friday (Oct 22).

Twenty-four people were also fined for failing to adhere to Covid-19 measures.

The ministry said that during that period, checks were conducted on more than 1,000 premises and over 3,700 individuals for adherence to vaccination-differentiated measures.

Katong Eating House, an F&B outlet in Mountbatten Road, failed to implement checks to ensure that only fully vaccinated individuals, those who had a negative pre-event Covid-19 test or those who had recovered from the coronavirus could enter the premises.

The outlet was ordered by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) to close for 10 days, from Oct 15 to 24.

The 14 other F&B outlets that were ordered to close were found to have failed to ensure customers adhered to the permitted group size and to have allowed music to be played within their premises, among other breaches.

The nine outlets that were issued with composition fines were found to have allowed singing and to have failed to ensure safe distancing between seated customers, among other breaches.

Some repeat offenders include Pink Whale in Circular Road, which allowed intermingling between different groups of customers.

The URA ordered the operator to close for 20 days - twice the usual duration as it was a repeat offence - from Oct 15 to Nov 3.

Another repeat offender was De Boss House in Joo Chiat Road, which failed to ensure customers within the premises adhered to the permitted group size.

The URA ordered the operator to close for 20 days, from Oct 15 to Nov 3.

Canton Paradise at Nex was ordered to shut for 10 days - from Oct 13 to 22 - for not ensuring safe distancing of at least 1m between groups of customers.

KPO in Killiney Road failed to minimise physical interaction between staff and customers and allowed singing on its premises.

The Singapore Tourism Board ordered the operator to close for 10 days - from Oct 16 to Oct 25.

Other outlets that were fined for breaching safe management measures include Delifrance at Tampines 1, Kopitiam at Bukit Panjang Plaza, Texas Chicken at VivoCity and Toast Box at AMK Hub.

These outlets were fined $1,000 each for not ensuring safe distancing of at least 1m between groups of customers.

The authorities will continue to step up checks on F&B outlets and pivoted nightlife establishments to ensure that safe management and vaccination-differentiated measures are strictly adhered to, said MSE.

The ministry added that firm enforcement action will be taken against operators and individuals who do not comply with these measures.