Knife-wielding man shot outside police centre charged

A man who was shot during a confrontation with police officers in Clementi was charged yesterday with one count each of assault and criminal intimidation.

Soo Cheow Wee, 49, is accused of committing the offences on Thursday evening.

The Singaporean is said to have slashed a 41-year-old man with a knife near Block 420A, Clementi Avenue 1, at around 8.40pm that day.

Soo was outside Clementi Police Divisional Headquarters in Clementi Avenue 5 about 15 minutes later when he allegedly charged towards a 20-year-old man while brandishing a knife.

Court documents do not disclose the younger men's occupations.

Soo will be remanded for psychiatric observation at Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre.

His case has been adjourned to March 11.

In a video posted by a netizen on Thursday evening, a man holding a knife is seen walking across a road towards three uniformed police officers.

As he raises his hand and lunges towards one of them, a shot rings out and he staggers before collapsing on the ground.

About eight men, including several uniformed officers, then rush towards him.

Soo suffered a gunshot wound on his left arm and was detained by the officers.

In an earlier statement, the police said: "(Officers) have arrested a knife-wielding man outside Clementi Police Division for his suspected involvement in the offences of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon and criminal intimidation.

"The man was attended to by paramedics before being conveyed conscious to the hospital."

If convicted of slashing another man with a knife, Soo can be jailed for up to seven years and fined or caned.