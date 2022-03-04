KFC fined $3,000 for allowing 4 patrons to mingle across 2 tables

SINGAPORE - The management of fast-food joint Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) was fined $3,000 on Friday (March 4) after four customers at its Far East Plaza outlet were allowed to mingle across two tables in July last year.

Only groups of two were allowed to dine in at the time.

The court heard that KFC had received three composition fines for breaching Covid-19 regulations prior to the incident.

On Friday, a representative from the company pleaded guilty on behalf of the company to one charge of flouting Covid-19 rules.

One other charge of failing to establish and apply the procedures and controls to ensure its customers were checked for symptoms of Covid-19 before entry was taken into account for sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Norman Yew told the court that at about 10.35pm on July 10 last year, the four patrons sat at two tables and interacted across the tables as one group. Staff of the outlet did not notice or pay attention to the group, said DPP Yew.

An officer from the Singapore Tourism Board who saw the group from outside the outlet informed the authorities.

DPP Yew told the court that KFC received the three composition fines in January and twice in June last year for flouting Covid-19 rules. It is unclear if these were at the same outlet.

The KFC representative, who was unrepresented, urged the court for a lower fine than the $3,000 .

He said: "Since the offence, the company has taken steps to ensure we step up the procedure."

In sentencing KFC, District Judge Ng Peng Hong noted KFC's previous offences and called the group "quite a big crowd".

Companies who breach Covid-19 rules may face a maximum fine of $10,000.