President Halimah Yacob officiating at the swearing-in and reappointment of Justice Lee Seiu Kin as a High Court judge for a further period of two years in a ceremony at the Istana yesterday. Madam Halimah said: "I am confident that Justice Lee will continue to discharge his duties fairly and with honour." Justice Lee graduated with a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) degree from the National University of Singapore in 1986, and obtained his Master of Laws degree from the University of Cambridge in 1987. PHOTO: MCI