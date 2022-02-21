Justice Choo Han Teck reappointed High Court judge in ceremony at Istana

SINGAPORE - Justice Choo Han Teck was reappointed and sworn in as a High Court judge by President Halimah Yacob on Monday afternoon (Feb 21).

The reappointment extends a role which he has held since Jan 2, 2003, for another two years, said the Supreme Court in a statement.

Justice Choo specialises in areas that include revenue law, tort claims, employment issues and criminal matters.

The Supreme Court added that he has been the president of the Military Court of Appeal since 2004 and a member of the Singapore Academy of Law's publication committee since 2006.

Following the ceremony held at the Istana, Madam Halimah wrote on Facebook on Monday: "Today, I officiated the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Choo Han Teck as judge of the High Court of Singapore.

"I am confident that he will continue to discharge his duties impartially and with honour."