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Judge places 3 teen siblings in different homes after finding their parents unfit to care for them

Care and protection orders had been passed for the teenagers since 2024.

SINGAPORE - Three siblings aged between 13 and 15 have been placed under different living arrangements for six months, after a judge found their parents unfit to protect and care for them.

Since 2024, care and protection orders had been passed for the teenagers.

And District Judge Eugene Tay said in his written grounds of decision on Nov 20, that he agreed with the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s Protective Service (PSV) the children still needed care and protection.

Since the last court orders were made in May 2025, the mother has resisted professional intervention, including blocking access to her 13-year-old son over his persistent absence from school and potential online or gaming addiction.

The judge also raised concerns about the woman’s mental well-being.

The mother claimed to be the victim of a “wrong target operation” involving surveillance and frame-ups and accused her children of being used as “flying monkeys” to harass and entrap her.

The father has remained unwilling to take on a greater parental role, describing himself as a victim of the mother’s verbal aggression.

The judge had on Oct 8 ordered the 13-year-old boy to be placed at the Singapore Boys’ Hostel, and his sister of the same age to continue staying at the Chen Su Lan Methodist Children’s Home (CSLMCH).

The written grounds did not state if they were twins.

Their 15-year-old sister, who has repeatedly run away from the Home , where she was previously placed, will be returned to her mother’s care under supervision by an approved welfare officer.

The mother has since appealed against these orders.

State intervention

PSV had sought court orders for the children to remain under the state’s care and protection.

At the time of the hearing in September, the two younger siblings lived with their mother under statutory supervision, while their sister was placed at CSLMCH.

The mother contested PSV’s latest application. The father consented and did not attend the hearing.

PSV contended the mother continues to be unfit, unable or has neglected to exercise proper supervision and control over the children.

The mother, who was self-represented, argued for her oldest daughter to be returned to her.

She contended that state intervention was a last resort and that PSV’s intervention was disproportionate.

She argued she was not the source of harm and that the evidence showed the children thrived under her care and collapsed only after PSV’s intervention and placement.

She also claimed PSV did not respond to her many calls and WhatsApp messages.

The judge accepted PSV’s point that multiple messages sent by the mother were incomprehensible or without context, and it was neither viable nor sustainable for its officers to respond to all of them .

Said the judge: “I was not satisfied that the mother possessed sufficient understanding and insight of the child protection concerns or had improved on her parenting ability such that she would be able to exercise proper supervision and control over the children and meet their needs.”

He was unconvinced the children were significantly worse off with PSV’s involvement.

The judge said it would be best for the oldest sibling to be returned to her mother’s care under statutory supervision so the girl can receive support and other forms of intervention from the relevant professionals to address her truancy and at-risk behaviours.

The younger sister told PSV officers she did not want to return to her mother for at least six months. The judge said it would be in her best interests to continue staying at CSLMCH.

As for the brother, the judge said he was concerned over the mother’s refusal to let PSV officers or school personnel see the boy for six months.

This meant the boy was unable to receive the necessary assessment and intervention regarding the underlying causes of his persistent absenteeism, lack of social engagement and possible online addiction.

The judge concluded a period of out-of-home placement would break the present impasse.