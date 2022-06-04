Judge: Drug trafficker who escaped gallows trying to delay caning

A 49-year-old man who escaped the gallows for heroin trafficking in 2020 filed a court application this year, arguing it was unfair that the other man involved in the drug deal was not charged over a package of methamphetamine.

Mohammad Farid Batra's application was dismissed on Thursday by a High Court judge, who said it smacked of an attempt to game the judicial system by delaying the carrying out of his caning sentence until after his 50th birthday.

"Given the absence of any semblance of a shadow of a phantom of a minuscule, ephemeral mote of any merit in the present application, the applicant could not have had any expectation or genuine belief in the possibility of a successful claim," said Justice Aedit Abdullah.

Farid was given the death penalty in 2016, but was eventually sentenced to life imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane in 2020 by the Court of Appeal. The current application is the third he has filed to the courts since then.

Justice Abdullah said in his judgment that if Farid was represented by counsel, the lawyer could expect severe consequences for abusing the court's processes.

But Farid probably expects little downside from mounting such an application that was "audaciously and brazenly devoid of any merit or hope", he said.

"I would have to leave it to the executive and legislature to consider whether and what action can be taken in future instances of abusive applications by litigants and those advising, assisting or egging them on," said Justice Abdullah.

Farid, a Singaporean, and Ranjit Singh Gill Manjeet Singh, a 48-year-old Malaysian, were convicted of trafficking in not less than 35.21g of heroin in 2016 after a joint High Court trial.

In the current application, Farid sought judicial review of the Attorney-General's decision not to charge Ranjit over the methamphetamine. Farid had faced a non-capital charge for the methamphetamine, but this was ultimately withdrawn.

The fact that the charge against Farid was withdrawn meant that he was not actually exposed to different treatment, said the judge.

He ordered that any appeal Farid files against his decision is to be expedited.